Flag over WWE headquarters ripped off by high winds, flies into power lines and causes outage in Connecticut

A massive flag that usually flies over World Wrestling Entertainment's headquarters in Downtown Stamford is being blamed for causing power outages in Connecticut.

The Stamford Fire Department said high winds during Saturday's storm ripped the 3,000-square-foot flag off its pole atop the WWE building and sent it flying into electrical wires near the Metro-North train station.

It caused a brief power outage on Saturday and a longer one Sunday as crews worked to remove the flag.

A spokesperson for the utility company Eversource said the flag blew into a transmission line, causing an initial 5,000 customers to lose power, which was restored by Sunday morning.

WWE headquarters in Downtown Stamford, Connecticut. CBS News New York

Eversource said approximately 40,000 more customers lost power for most of Sunday afternoon as "crews were on site preparing to remove the flag when a gust of wind shifted it."

The second outage impacted homes and businesses outside Stamford, including the GNC store in Greenwich.

"Definitely bizarre, to see the flag wrapped around there, and for it to cause that. It's pretty wild," said store owner Michael Saluzzi.

"Our crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to remove the flag, and all impacted customers have since been restored," the Eversource spokesperson said.

The City of Stamford said it was in touch with WWE to review what happened and discuss how to make sure it does not happen again.