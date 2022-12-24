2023 federal spending bill includes $1 billion for World Trade Center Health Program

NEW YORK -- $1 billion has been set aside in the 2023 federal spending bill for the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides health benefits to 9/11 first responders and survivors.

This new funding will enable it to continue providing uninterrupted service until at least 2027.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand helped secure the funding.

"For those who rushed to the towers and were our heroes," said Schumer. "We're telling them we won't forget you ever."

"Senator Schumer and I won't stop until every single person gets the health care that they need," said Gillibrand.

The World Trade Center Health Program was established by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010.

In 2015, the plan was reauthorized until 2090.