Woman killed by wrong way driver in NYC's Greenwich Village, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a wrong way driver Thursday morning in Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department.

The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Morton Street and Seventh Avenue in Greenwich Village.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was walking south on Seventh Ave. when a GMC van hit her while driving west on Morton St. Traffic on Morton St. is only supposed to travel eastbound.

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is on the scene and reports the van may have been pulling out of a garage at the time.

A man who said he's worked in the neighborhood for decades told Gainer this isn't the first time he's seen vehicles driving the wrong way on this street.

"A lot of the times, many times, cars come down Morton Street and they make a left onto Seventh Avenue, especially if there's no traffic," said Philip Mortillaro. "There needs to be a sign on the other side of the street, saying one way, really showing it. And the same thing over here when cars come out.

"I've been down here 45 years, if I tell you how many cars come up Seventh Avenue the wrong way coming out of Morton Street, it's a lot," he added.

Police said the 61-year-old driver remained on the scene. At this point, no charges have been filed against him.

