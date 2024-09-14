Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen suspect in custody in Henry Hudson Parkway wrong-way crash that killed groom-to-be

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Arrest in deadly wrong-way Henry Hudson Parkway crash that left groom-to-be dead
Arrest in deadly wrong-way Henry Hudson Parkway crash that left groom-to-be dead 00:42

NEW YORK - Police have a suspect in custody in the deadly August wrong-way crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway that killed a groom the day before his wedding. 

Kirk Walker, 38, and his cousin Robert McLaurin, 40, were killed in the early morning crash. Walker and his fiancée were supposed to get married the next day

Police have arrested a 17-year-old, who faces several charges including homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. 

The crash took place just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 24. 

Police say the teen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on the Henry Hudson when he crashed head-on with another car. 

Walker and McLaurin were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Kirk Walker and Robert McLaurin
Cousins Kirk Walker (L) and Robert McLaurin (R) were killed when a wrong-way driver slammed into their vehicle on the Henry Hudson Parkway on Aug. 24, 2024, police said. Photos provided

Walker's fiancée and other family members held a vigil the day after, on what should have been their wedding day. 

Mayor Eric Adams put up $1,000 of his own money as a reward in the case, which he called a "horrific, horrific incident." 

"Any accident is a terrible accident, but some of them can turn into Shakespearean tragedies. The day before your ceremony, the family's devastated, as you can imagine," Adams said. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.