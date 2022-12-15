Watch CBS News
World's largest menorah in Midtown stands as symbol against hate

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

World's largest menorah set up in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- A special beacon of light took center stage Thursday in Midtown, Manhattan. 

The world's largest menorah was set up at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street. 

It will be lit every night of Chanukah, which starts this Sunday evening. 

Organizers say this year in particular the giant menorah will help instill a strong sense of Jewish pride and hope, confronting an uptick in antisemitism

December 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

