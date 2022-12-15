World's largest menorah in Midtown stands as symbol against hate

World's largest menorah set up in Manhattan

World's largest menorah set up in Manhattan

World's largest menorah set up in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A special beacon of light took center stage Thursday in Midtown, Manhattan.

The world's largest menorah was set up at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

It will be lit every night of Chanukah, which starts this Sunday evening.

Organizers say this year in particular the giant menorah will help instill a strong sense of Jewish pride and hope, confronting an uptick in antisemitism.