NYC looking to remove the tiled mosaics at the site of the World's Fair in Queens

Preservationists fighting to save tiled mosaics at site of World's Fair in Queens

NEW YORK -- Since 1964, visitors to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park have gazed up in awe at the Unisphere. However, elsewhere in the park, preservationists are focused downward at a series of ground-level mosaics.

Medallions decorating David Dinkins Circle depict World's Fair symbols from Elsie the Cow to the New York Hall of Science. The 1990s tiled designs are attributed to a group of artists and architects, including Michael Golden of Avenue Mosaic, who still has the early blueprints.

"You sort of walk past things, and you don't realize what took place 50 years ago or 100 years ago," he said.

From an homage to a portrait of Robert Moses by Andy Warhol to a replica of Salvador Dali's Venus, the mosaics are treasured for their offbeat charm.

But they may not remain much longer.

Here's why NYC is looking to remove the mosaics

Little by little, crumbling tiles have been patched with uneven smears of concrete. Circles of pavement have replaced some of the mosaics entirely, and now, the city says it's time to remove the rest in order to eliminate a tripping hazard.

"It would be a very sad day in Queens history to see these commemorative installations be crushed by a jackhammer and bulldozers and end up in a landfill," said Michael Perlman, chairman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council.

Perlman is proposing alternatives, including seeking donations or apprenticeships to salvage the mosaics or reset them upright.

Jason Antos, executive director of the Queens Historical Society, said the mosaics' '90s origins make them no less culturally significant.

"They do deserve to be treated as landmarks," he said. "It tells the story of the fair."

Some history of the World's Fair in New York City

The World's Fair of 1939 and 1964 held in the park were global culture and technology showcases promoting themes of peace and progress.

"The television made its debut at the '39 World's Fair," Antos said.

The Parks Department said: "The decision to remove the mosaic medallions was made after several attempts at repair, in consultation with specialists, and with the support of the original designer. We are dedicated to preserving historic objects and structures and hope the removal of these mosaics might enable their future preservation as well as ensure the safety of park patrons."

Evan Blum of the Architectural Art Reclamation Fund believes he can save the works for the same money it would cost to get rid of them.

"It requires taking a few probes and some experiments, and I think I can do it," Blum said.

In the World's Fair spirit of unity, preservationists hope to find common ground with the city while there's still time.

