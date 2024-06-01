World Trade Center to host Cricket World Cup viewing parties. Here's what else cricket fans can do there.

NEW YORK -- The World Trade Center will host Cricket World Cup viewing parties throughout the month of June.

Both fans of and newcomers to the sport will find plenty of other activities to do there, as well.

Cricket World Cup viewing parties in NYC

Starting Saturday, the Port Authority is hosting free outdoor viewing parties of Cricket World Cup matches on the North Oculus Plaza, rain or shine. The parties will be standing room only.

The schedule is as follows:

June 1, 8:30 p.m.: USA vs. Canada

USA vs. Canada June 2, 10:30 a.m.: West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea

West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea June 5, 10:30 a.m.: India vs. Ireland

India vs. Ireland June 5, 7:30 p.m.: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda

Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda June 5, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs. Oman

Australia vs. Oman June 6, 11:30 a.m.: USA vs. Pakistan

USA vs. Pakistan June 6, 3 p.m.: Namibia vs. Scotland

Namibia vs. Scotland June 8, 10:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. South Africa

Netherlands vs. South Africa June 8, 1 p.m.: Australia vs. England

Australia vs. England June 8, 8:30 p.m.: West Indies vs. Uganda

West Indies vs. Uganda June 9, 10:30 a.m.: India vs. Pakistan

India vs. Pakistan June 9, 1 p.m.: Oman vs. Scotland

Oman vs. Scotland June 10, 10:30 a.m.: South Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh June 11, 10:30 a.m.: Pakistan vs. Canada

Pakistan vs. Canada June 11, 7:30 p.m.: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal

Sri Lanka vs. Nepal June 11, 8:30 p.m.: Australia vs Namibia

Australia vs Namibia June 12, 10:30 a.m.: USA vs. India

USA vs. India June 29, 10:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD

On June 1, 5, 8 and 11, there will be special lightings of the Oculus in partnership with the International Cricket Council.

Free activities for cricket fans at the Oculus in NYC

The North Oculus Plaza has been transformed into every cricket lover's dream, with activities like face painting, sign making and cricket simulators. They can also find World Cup trophies on display, and cricket players and mascots are scheduled to make appearances at viewing parties.

Sanjay Kumar's visit from Virginia got even better when he spotted the colorful display of cricket hype that gave fans photo ops.

"It's not a game for us, it's a religion," Kumar said.

"We have a huge community in Dallas. In New York, it's exciting to see the hype that's been created here," said Karim Ali, from Dallas, Texas. "My son tried batting for the first time, and he loved it."

The activities are also giving newcomers a chance to learn about the international sport that's gaining local attention with the opening of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium as part of the ICC Men's World Cup.

"I've never played this sport before, but I'm a swimmer so I was kinda connecting the way that you throw it to your stroke in swimming," said Maddie Marsh, from Nashville, Tennessee.

"Now that I know what I'm looking at, maybe I can kind of dig deeper, know the rules," said Will Huffstutler, from Auburn, Alabama.

"I think it'd be really fun to kind of follow along and watch it on TV and like, support your country," Marsh said.