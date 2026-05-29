On World Cup match days, NYC's 42nd Street will be for shuttles and buses only

Traffic in Midtown Manhattan will be getting a revamp for the eight 2026 FIFA World Cup match days this summer at MetLife Stadium.

The idea is to speed the flow of fans to the games. To do so, a number of changes are being implemented, including dedicated bus lanes being put in place, shifting delivery hours, and more. Each of the eight match days is also being designated a Gridlock Alert Day, and while regular city bus and Access-A-Ride service will continue on those days, it may be slower than usual in Midtown. Subway use is encouraged instead.

NJ Transit train service will be adjusted during match days as well, although LIRR, Metro-North and PATH service are expected to operate as normal.

Matches in our area are set for June 13, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30 and July 5 and 19.

Special bus lanes on match days

NYC Mayor's Office

During those match days, special stadium shuttle buses will provide nonstop round-trip express service between Manhattan and MetLife Stadium via the Lincoln Tunnel. Those shuttle buses will pick up and drop off passengers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Columbus Circle and near Grand Central.

Consequently, the entire length of 42nd Street from east to west will be converted into a special corridor just for buses and shuttles. In addition, two lanes along Sixth Avenue will be dedicated bus and shuttle lanes between 42nd and 59th Street.

What's more, for six hours before a match and three hours after one, West 40th Street between Eighth and Eleventh Avenue and West 41st Street between Eighth and Tenth Avenue will be blocked just for shuttles and buses, as well as official World Cup and emergency vehicles.

Changes at Penn Station

NYC Mayor's Office

As previously revealed, outbound NJ Transit service at Penn Station will be limited to service to and from MetLife Stadium for four hours before and after a match. Tickets will be checked for both matches and NJ Transit service before entering Penn Station.

Consequently, 33rd Street will be closed to vehicles between Sixth and Eighth Avenues, as well as 32nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. That's to accommodate expected lines of ticket holders. Those street closures will take place six hours before each match.

Delivery restrictions in Midtown

NYC Mayor's Office

Truck deliveries in Midtown will be restricted starting six hours before each match until three hours after. Those restrictions will be in place from 30th Street to 60th Street across the width of Manhattan. Those restrictions will apply to trucks only. Vans, cars, and cargo bikes are exempt, along with emergency vehicles and other essential vehicles.

For more information about deliveries in Midtown, click here.

"Our streets will work for everyone"

"New York City is ready to welcome the World Cup to our backyard," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "But even as the eyes of the world turn to our city, our responsibility remains the same to make sure New Yorkers can still get where they need to go safely, affordably and without unnecessary disruption. Whether you're heading to the stadium for a match, the park for a pick-up game or the office like any other day, our streets will work for everyone."

"Shifting delivery hours in Midtown and creating dedicated space for stadium shuttle buses will help minimize disruptions for New Yorkers during World Cup match days. With increased activity on match days, we strongly encourage New Yorkers to avoid driving into Manhattan and to fully utilize mass transit to get to your favorite watch parties this summer," NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said. "This plan will also help ensure the vast majority of ticketholders will be able to get to matches seamlessly by mass transit, without driving or adding excessive congestion to our streets."

"Smart New Yorkers and tourists know there's only one fast, reliable way to beat gridlock and experience the city — take the train," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "Our subways have plenty of capacity to keep this city moving throughout the tournament and beyond."

"This strategy reflects the level of coordination and planning across multiple agencies and partners to minimize disruptions, keep residents and visitors moving and ensure the city is ready to deliver an exceptional experience," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee.