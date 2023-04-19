Cleanup begins after NYC parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New video from Chopper 2 shows a large crane dismantling the walls of the collapsed Lower Manhattan parking garage. Massive chunks of debris and crushed cars were dropped onto the street below.

Adam Cohen said he has been parking his SUV in the garage for years. Now, he's waiting for it to come crashing down with the rest of them.

"If it was a Wednesday it very well could have been," Cohen said. "We go to soccer at 4:15 p.m., right when the building came down, and so it easily could've been us, and I know people in the building when it did come down."

First responders rushed to the scene on Ann Street within minutes of the collapse on Tuesday afternoon. Five workers inside the garage were hurt, and one was killed when the roof caved in to the third floor, creating pressure on the facade and further instability, leading to a full-on internal collapse.

No official cause has been identified, but investigators say the weight of the parked cars on the roof and the age of the 100-year-old garage likely contributed to its demise. Demolishing the rest of the structure will be a slow and careful process.

"Right now, we're transitioning to how we safely take down that building, and it's incredibly complex," said Zach Iscol, the commissioner of New York City Emergency Management. "There's over 50 cars on the roof. The building is not structurally sound. You think about hazardous materials that are in that in the garage, right? Gas tanks, fluids, further complicated by the fact that there are possibly some electric vehicles in that garage."

The city's Sheriff Department uses the garage to park their vehicles, six of which were inside at the time of the collapse.

The FDNY used drones and its robotic dog to search for signs of life. On Wednesday, the FDNY's tactical command was on scene continuing the investigation.

"Our engineers deployed and currently checking adjoining buildings and observing footage from drone pictures to identify possible reason for collapse," said Kazimir Vilenchik, acting commissioner of the Department of Buildings.

"I'm so glad the loss of life wasn't more because it easily could've been. At any time, there are lots of strollers, families loading their cars in and out all the time," Cohen said.