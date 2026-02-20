Police pursuit ends with fatal crash in Woodbridge Township, N.J.

A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

It happened on Route 1 in Woodbridge Township. Video from the early morning scene Friday shows the aftermath, including cars mangled from the impact and wreckage scattered all over the highway.

The aftermath of a fatal crash that started with a police pursuit in Woodbridge Township, N.J. on Feb. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

It was just before midnight that a Woodbridge police officer was chasing a speeding Nissan Maxima when the Nissan crashed into another civilian vehicle at Gill Lane. A female passenger in the Nissan was killed in the crash, and other occupants of both cars were seriously injured and taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center. A dog was also found dead inside the Maxima.

CBS News New York was told the pursuing police car was not directly involved in the crash.

The aftermath of a deadly crash in Woodbridge Township, N.J. on Feb. 20, 2026. CBS News New York

About a mile stretch of Route 1 southbound was closed for nearly 12 hours early Friday as police processed the scene. The two cars that crash were covered with tarps and towed away just before noon.

The state attorney general's office has taken over the investigation, which is standard practice when a person dies during a police encounter.