Watch CBS News
Local News

Police pursuit ends with fatal crash in Woodbridge Township, N.J.

By
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway
Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019. Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.
Read Full Bio
Nick Caloway

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Middlesex County, New Jersey. 

It happened on Route 1 in Woodbridge Township. Video from the early morning scene Friday shows the aftermath, including cars mangled from the impact and wreckage scattered all over the highway. 

woodbridge-car-accident-nc-pkg-hi-res-still-1.jpg
The aftermath of a fatal crash that started with a police pursuit in Woodbridge Township, N.J. on Feb. 20, 2026.  CBS News New York

It was just before midnight that a Woodbridge police officer was chasing a speeding Nissan Maxima when the Nissan crashed into another civilian vehicle at Gill Lane. A female passenger in the Nissan was killed in the crash, and other occupants of both cars were seriously injured and taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center. A dog was also found dead inside the Maxima. 

CBS News New York was told the pursuing police car was not directly involved in the crash. 

woodbridge-car-accident-nc-pkg-hi-res-still-00-00-3111-1.jpg
The aftermath of a deadly crash in Woodbridge Township, N.J. on Feb. 20, 2026.  CBS News New York

About a mile stretch of Route 1 southbound was closed for nearly 12 hours early Friday as police processed the scene. The two cars that crash were covered with tarps and towed away just before noon.   

The state attorney general's office has taken over the investigation, which is standard practice when a person dies during a police encounter. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue