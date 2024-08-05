Suspect in custody after 2 women shoved onto NYC subway tracks

NEW YORK - Two women are recovering after they were pushed into the subway tracks early Monday morning.

It happened at 2:17 a.m. on the uptown F train platform on Delancey Street.

Sources tell CBS New York the two women are tourists from Mexico. They were waiting for the train when, according to police, Ebony Butts, 42, pushed one of them onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack. When the other woman went to help her friend, Butts allegedly shoved her onto the tracks as well.

Fortunately, no train was entering the station at the time. Fellow straphangers helped pull the women from the tracks.

An NYPD officer happened to be on the platform and heard the commotion and apprehended Butts, who faces assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The two victims suffered minor leg injuries.

Butts was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

Overall crime in transit system is down, officials say

Monday's incident comes as officials have recently touted an overall drop in crime in the subway system.

Last month, officials said crime in the transit system was down nearly 8% overall this year compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, officials say crime in the transit system is 11% lower overall than it was prior to the COVID pandemic in 2019.

"We've had five straight months of double-digit decreases in overall subway crime after we surged more than 1,000 additional officers into the system in February, and, so far, in July, we're on track for a sixth month of safer subways," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement touting the reduction in subway crime. "Today, other than during the pandemic, our transit system is the safest it's been in 14 years, with the lowest number of robberies in recorded history."