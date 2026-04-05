Woman gives birth on flight from Jamaica to New York City. Hear the colorful air traffic control audio.

A woman on her way to New York City went into labor as her flight was about to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

Caribbean Airlines confirmed the woman gave birth on Flight BW005, which was en route from Kingston, Jamaica.

The following is air traffic control audio with the pilots aboard the flight:

Pilot: "We have a passenger, a pregnant passenger, who's going into labor at this time. Requesting direct detail."

Controller: "Caribbean 5, roger that. And Caribbean 5, would you like the medical personnel at your gate?"

Pilot: "Yes sir, thank you."

A pregant woman gave birth while on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Jamaica to New York City on April 4, 2026. CBS News New York



Ground control: "Caribbean 5, ground?"

Pilot: "Yes sir, go ahead."

Ground control: "Is it out yet?'

Pilot: "Yes sir."

Ground control: "All right, tell her she's got to name it Kennedy."

Pilot (laughing): "Ah, Kennedy, will do."

The airline said the mom and newborn were attended to by medical personnel once they arrived at JFK.

"The airline commends the professionalism and measured response of its crew, who managed the situation in accordance with established procedures, ensuring the safety and comfort of all onboard," Caribbean Airlines said, in part, in a statement.

There was no word on if the mother did name the baby Kennedy.