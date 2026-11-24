A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed during an unprovoked attack at Riverside Park in Manhattan, according to police.

The 26-year-old was stabbed just after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Dinosaur Playground near 96th Street, police sources said.

Officers said the victim was walking in the park when she was suddenly attacked. The suspect ran away.

The woman is expected to survive, according to officers.

Police sources said they are looking for a man with a dark complexion and possibly in his 30s who was dressed in black and wearing a black mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.