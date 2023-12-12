Watch CBS News
Woman shot through window of Brooklyn home

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman was shot through the window of her home Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. 

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on East 102nd Street between Flatlands Avenue and Avenue J in Canarsie

Multiple bullet holes can be seen the window at the front of the house. 

The 29-year-old woman was hit in the arm and hospitalized in stable condition. 

There's no word on what led up to the shooting. 

Police say they're searching for a man who fled the scene. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 12, 2023 / 8:58 AM EST

