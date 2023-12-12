Watch CBS News

Woman shot through window of Brooklyn home

A Brooklyn woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was struck by bullets that went through her living room window in Canarsie. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge reports police are still looking for the shooter. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3t6Kzhg
