Caught on video: Woman robbed after withdrawing cash from Bronx ATM

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a woman at an ATM in the Bronx.

It happened last Saturday at a Citizen Bank branch on Fordham Road.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman's purse and threw her to the ground after she withdrew money from the ATM.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital with a head injury.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.