Woman out walking her dogs struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a woman and her two dogs were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue. 

Police said an Audi struck the 55-year-old woman, who was walking her two pit bulls. 

One of the dogs did not survive. 

The woman was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

