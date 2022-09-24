Woman killed in Queens hit and run

Woman killed in hit and run in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Queens.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at 97th Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill.

Police say the driver of a four-door white Nissan struck a 31-year-old woman, and then took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.