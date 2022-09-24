Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Queens hit and run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Queens. 

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at 97th Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill. 

Police say the driver of a four-door white Nissan struck a 31-year-old woman, and then took off. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 24, 2022 / 8:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

