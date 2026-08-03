SUV jumps curb, hits woman walking with kids after crash in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, police say

A woman and a 4-year-old are hospitalized after an SUV jumped a curb following a crash in Brooklyn, police said.

A 2023 Fisker SUV collided with a white minivan just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Nostrand and Park Avenues.

The SUV went over the curb and struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk with her three children, police said.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to officers. The 4-year-old was also hit and is stable at the hospital, police said.

Video from the scene showed the two cars mangled and a nearby fence knocked down due to the force of the crash.

Two cars crashed, sending one over the curb and into a woman walking on the sidewalk in Brooklyn, according to police. Citizen

Police said both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with law enforcement. No arrests have been made, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.