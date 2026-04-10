75-year-old Brooklyn woman says dog walker attacked her outside home

A 75-year-old New York City woman says she was attacked by a dog walker in front of her home after being accused of splashing ammonia on a group going by.

Linda Scott said the incident happened Monday in front of her property on President Street in Brooklyn, near an abandoned lot where she claims many people walk their dogs and do not pick up after them.

"You just threw ammonia on my clothes!"

Scott told CBS News New York she spreads ammonia near the Crown Heights property to keep out pests because of the problem.

In a video of the Monday morning incident, a person is heard saying, "You just threw ammonia on my clothes and on my dog! That was totally rude!"

Scott said she was putting some ammonia by her fence when a group of dog walkers accused her of splashing them with the cleaning chemical.

"We asked them to clean up and stuff like that, and they got mad, and started cursing and all this other nonsense," she said.

"I hope they get arrested"

Video shows a person in a red sweatshirt start punching Scott and kicking her after she went to the ground. Scott said she was hospitalized for her injuries and filed a police report.

"I hope they get arrested," she said.

"It was just as a deterrent, and I guess they were standing right there by the fence when it happened, and my mother can't see over that fence," said Michael Scott, her son. "I just want them caught, that's all. It's wrong."

Police said they were looking for a female suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.