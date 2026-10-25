Woman arrested, charged in alleged syringe attack on Jewish man

A woman accused of carrying out two attacks targeting Jewish men in Manhattan's Diamond District was arraigned Sunday on multiple hate crime charges, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Anna Mochalova followed and harassed a man wearing Hasidic clothing on West 47th Street at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 21. Court records state the victim felt a stabbing sensation and later realized he was bleeding.

About five minutes later, authorities said Mochalova attacked a second man, allegedly stabbing him with a needle and threatening him.

"Go away from here. I have a gun. I'm going to kill you," she allegedly told the victim, according to court documents.

Police said Mochalova then approached a third man and asked whether he was Jewish. When he replied that he was Muslim, she apologized and walked away, according to police.

The attacks have rattled business owners in the Diamond District, a neighborhood known for its concentration of Jewish-owned businesses and customers.

"It could have happened to myself," one business owner said.

Another resident said the community remains on edge.

"This is a block with a lot of Jewish people, and everybody is on edge. It's hard not to be," the person said.

A store owner who asked not to be identified on camera said he knows the family of the first victim, who was attacked two doors down from his business. He described them as kind people and said he was relieved the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

"I'm afraid she'll just be out in a few days, and who knows what she'll do next," the store owner said.

Mochalova is scheduled to return to court Oct. 29 after partially securing a $150,000 bond.