Woman stabs man in Midtown Manhattan during possible hate crime, NYPD says

Police are looking for the woman who stabbed a man in the back Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan.

The 26-year-old victim was approached by an unknown woman in her 40s just before 6 p.m. in front of a building on West 47th Street.

The man told police the woman was speaking Russian and started making harassing statements. He tried to walk away but was stabbed, police said.

The woman then took off, the NYPD said.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital and is stable. Doctors determined he was stabbed with an unknown sharp object, police said.

Police weren't clear on what exactly the woman said, and it also wasn't clear if she was speaking English or Russian.

They are investigating it as a possible hate crime assault. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.