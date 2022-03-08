Woman, 62, killed in apparent hit-and-run in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The victim's identity was not immediately released as her family had still not been notified, police told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.

The NYPD said it appears the 62-year-old fell in the road and then was hit. A search is underway as officers look to question the driver that took off.

Investigators got a 911 call around 1 a.m. saying that a woman had been found unconscious in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard in the New Lots section of the borough.

The NYPD's Collision Squad said the woman was attempting to cross the street mid-block when she fell onto the road and was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

"Render some kind of aid to them, call 911, something. But you shouldn't drive off if you are aware that you do it," area resident Paule Anderson said.

It's still unclear if the driver knew they hit someone.

EMS responded and found the woman with severe head trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"My prayers go out to her and her family," one person said.

Residents says the intersection is extremely busy with speeding vehicles.

"I would say this is a dangerous road to cross that late at night by yourself. You have to be pretty cautious, especially that late. People drive real fast," a resident said.

Police have not given a description of the vehicle.