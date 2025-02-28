2 window washers saved as scaffold swings into NYC skyscraper

Two New York City window washers were rescued after their scaffold starting swinging uncontrollably into a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

The workers were more than 70 stories up the side of 25 Columbus Circle, located at the corner of 58th Street and Ninth Avenue, when the scaffolding started swinging out of control Friday morning.

The scaffolding smashed into windows on the 78th floor and sent shattered glass raining down onto the sidewalk, FDNY officials said.

"There's glass pretty much all over the sidewalk when we pulled up," said FDNY Lt. Nick Schneider.

Firefighters went up to an apartment on the 78th floor, where the windows were blown out, and saw the two window washers stuck outside were not secured.

"They had harnesses on, but for some reason they were not secured to any sort of safety lines," Schneider said.

Firefighters secured the window washers with ropes and pulled them inside the building, FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Trahan said.

Both window washers were treated by EMS and taken to the hospital in stable condition.