See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bear swipes trash bag from home in Wilton, Connecticut
Bear swipes trash bag from home in Wilton, Connecticut 01:08

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.

A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.

Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

