See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

Bear swipes trash bag from home in Wilton, Connecticut

Bear swipes trash bag from home in Wilton, Connecticut

Bear swipes trash bag from home in Wilton, Connecticut

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.

A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.

Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.