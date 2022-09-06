See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.
A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.
Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
