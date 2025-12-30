Police respond to reports of shots fired at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, N.J.

Police in Wayne, New Jersey, responded to reports of shots fired at the Willowbrook Mall on Tuesday night.

It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

The Wayne Police Department said on social media, in part, "Numerous officers are on-scene and the situation is stable. We ask that everyone avoid Willowbrook Mall at this time."

NJ Transit said buses heading to and from the mall could face delays due to police on the scene.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.