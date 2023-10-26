Wildlife Conservation Society researchers encounter whale off New York coast
NEW YORK -- There was a close encounter off the coast of New York.
A humpback whale came very close to a boat full of Wildlife Conservation Society researchers as they were studying a pod of whales.
It happened earlier this month about 60 miles off the coast.
One researcher called it "a truly awe-inspiring experience, one we will always remember."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.