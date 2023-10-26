Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildlife Conservation Society researchers encounter whale off New York coast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wildlife Conservation Society researchers encounter whale off NY coast
Wildlife Conservation Society researchers encounter whale off NY coast 00:31

NEW YORK -- There was a close encounter off the coast of New York.

A humpback whale came very close to a boat full of Wildlife Conservation Society researchers as they were studying a pod of whales.

It happened earlier this month about 60 miles off the coast.

One researcher called it "a truly awe-inspiring experience, one we will always remember."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.