Fire breaks out at Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- There was a scare Thursday when a fire broke out at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
Dozens of firefighters responded to a call of sparking wires inside the museum just before 8:30 p.m.
The FDNY says the fire started in the first floor lobby.
The museum was closed to the public at the time.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
