Fire breaks out at Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a scare Thursday when a fire broke out at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

Dozens of firefighters responded to a call of sparking wires inside the museum just before 8:30 p.m.

The FDNY says the fire started in the first floor lobby.

The museum was closed to the public at the time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

First published on March 18, 2022 / 12:35 AM

