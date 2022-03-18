Fire breaks out at Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan

Fire breaks out in lobby of Whitney Museum; no injuries

NEW YORK -- There was a scare Thursday when a fire broke out at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

Dozens of firefighters responded to a call of sparking wires inside the museum just before 8:30 p.m.

The FDNY says the fire started in the first floor lobby.

The museum was closed to the public at the time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.