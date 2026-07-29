White Sox outlast the Yankees 6-5 in the 12th on Quero's RBI single

Edgar Quero had an RBI single in the 12th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

The White Sox stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central.

Jordan Hicks (1-1) left the bases loaded in the top of the 12th to set the stage for Quero, who drove in Tristan Peters to give Chicago a win after dropping the first two of the four-game series.

Chicago trailed 4-1 in the eighth before Sam Antonacci and Munetaka Murakami hit consecutive homers off Paul Blackburn to tie it.

Spencer Jones hit an early three-run homer and Cam Schlittler was strong into the seventh inning for New York. The Yankees dropped 2 1/2 games behind AL East leader Tampa Bay.

Anthony Volpe's pinch-hit sacrifice fly put New York ahead in the 11th inning, and Chicago countered when Murakami came home on catcher Ali Sanchez's errant pickoff throw.

Schlittler kept the White Sox scoreless until Andrew Benintendi's seventh-inning RBI double. The lanky right-hander retired the first 11 he faced and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

The Yankees started the night with a four-run first inning. Paul Goldschmidt singled in Ben Rice, and Jones sent his third home run of the season into the left-centerfield bleachers.

Chicago's Davis Martin gave up four runs, five hits and a pair of walks while striking out six in the first six innings.

Murakami drew Schlittler's only walk in the seventh to reach safely for the 15th straight game.

Up next

New York LHP Ryan Weathers (4-7, 4.25 ERA) was set to face RHP Sean Burke (7-5, 3.19) on Thursday in the series finale.