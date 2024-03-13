What to watch as you pick your March Madness Bracket

March Madness: What to watch as you build your bracket

NEW YORK - March Madness is once again upon us.

College basketball teams across the country are preparing to march in the NCAA tournament, and the madness synonymous with this month has already begun.

Every year, basketball fans try to build unbustable brackets, but few make it out of the first weekend alive.

Sports Business Journal's managing editor Austin Karp stopped by to give us a preview and, hopefully, some bracket tips.

The Big East tournament tips off at Madison Square Garden Wednesday.

"In terms of conference tournaments, this is the granddaddy of them all for college basketball, 42nd year now at Madison Square Garden," Karp said. "U Conn's a big favorite, number two in the country in most polls. There's going to be a lot of Huskies fans in there."

Karp said Seton Hall, St. John's, Villanova are among the teams also "really need to make strong runs in this tournament to impress the committee and make it into the tournament, and make it into the round of 64."

As for who Karp sees coming out as #1 seeds in each region?

"I see U Conn. I see Houston. I see North Carolina, and let's see how they perform. Let's see how Tennessee does, I want to see them make a strong in the SEC. And it has been a really strong year for these blue blood programs in college basketball, which I know the executives at CBS and TNT are going to like," Karp said. "Cinderellas are really nice early on in the tournament. But as you get further on in the tournament, you want schools that have more national appeal, and that's what those schools bring. But I am not also sleeping on Houston."

Check out the rest of Karp's interview in the video above, and remember: There's still time to enter the CBS New York Bracket Challenge.