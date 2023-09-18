What to know as United Nations General Assembly returns to NYC: Security measures & street closures
NEW YORK -- World leaders are set to arrive in New York City for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
This year will be the first full-scale gathering since the COVID pandemic disrupted travel three years ago.
President Joe Biden arrived Sunday, ahead of several other leaders expected to show later Monday.
New York City will be on the global stage for what experts say is one of the highest profile events in the world.
The war in Ukraine and its visiting President Volodymyr Zelensky are sure to be a major topic of conversation. Biden plans to meet with Zelensky this week, either during the U.N. meetings or back in D.C.
Traditionally, the General Assembly is the largest national security event, due to its significance and the number of dignitaries in attendance -- with nearly 200 delegates. Preparation for it has been underway for several months.
"Our special agents and mission support teams have started surveying locations, working with our partners in public safety and coordinating extensive logistics and security plans. Our primary purpose is to ensure the highest level of safety and security for the people of this great city and visiting," NYPD officials said in a briefing last week.
Biden is expected to address the assembly Tuesday, and the meetings wrap up Friday.
U.N. General Assembly street closures
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South,1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- 6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 50th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 58th Street
- Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 42nd Street and 47th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
for more features.