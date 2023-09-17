President Joe Biden arrives in New York City on Sunday ahead of UN General Assembly
NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden arrives in New York City on Sunday night for the United Nations General Assembly meeting this week.
The president left the White House on Sunday evening and is flying on Air Force One.
He's expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Assembly.
The president will address world leaders on Tuesday.
The city's Department of Transportation has issued a gridlock alert with extensive street closures Monday through Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.