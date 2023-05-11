Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show winner Buddy Holly celebrated at annual Champion's Lunch in Central Park

NEW YORK -- The top dog of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was celebrated in Central Park on Wednesday.

Best in Show winner "Buddy Holly," a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen (PBGV), got the royal treatment during the annual Champion's Lunch at Tavern on the Green. He was fed gourmet chicken as he posed for pictures.

Read more: Buddy Holly wins best in show at Westminster dog show

His breeder says she picked the name because he's everyone's buddy.

"He's just an awesome, awesome dog. He's a PBGV through and through. Every characteristic for the breed that you want, he's got. He showed his little heart out last night," handler Janice Hayes said.

It's the first time in Westminster's history that a PBGV has won Best in Show.