2.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Westchester County, N.Y., USGS says

An earthquake rattled parts of Westchester County, N.Y. Tuesday morning.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. at around 10:17 a.m., the United States Geological Survey said. It struck about 4.5 miles below ground.

Sleepy Hollow is located roughly 25 miles north of New York City.

More than 900 people reported to the USGS that they had felt it.

"Earthquakes of this size are typically minor and rarely cause damage, but some people in nearby areas like the Bronx may have felt brief shaking. No impacts are expected in NYC," New York City Emergency Management officials said

The Richter Scale, which runs 1-9, measures earthquakes, with 9 being the strongest. Quakes below 3.0 magnitude are considered relatively weak.

An active fault line known as the Ramapo Fault runs from Pennsylvania, through New Jersey, and into New York, and produces a number of typically small earthquakes each year.

Back in 2024, a a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tewksbury, N.J, sending shockwaves up and down the East Coast. It was followed by numerous aftershocks.

For more information about earthquake safety, click here.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.