Westchester County's 9/11 Day of Service expands to 4 days to mark 25 years since attacks

This year, we will pause to remember 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, and in that quarter century, the idea of giving back on Sept. 11 has taken root.

Westchester's memorial to residents who died on 9/11 is called "The Rising." It served as the backdrop Thursday for a call to the community to rise to the occasion of honoring those we lost.

"Take this day that's a very, very sad day, but by giving back, turn it around in some way," said Volunteer New York Board Chair Amy Seiden. "Find the opportunity to really help others."

This year, Westchester's Annual 9/11 Day of Service will expand to four days, taking place from Sept. 8-11.

Volunteer New York is coordinating multiple opportunities to serve others, including a big event at the Westchester County Center in White Plains on Sept. 10.

"Three-year-olds working on cards for the troops next to 80-year-olds who are making blankets for babies," Volunteer New York Executive Director Polly Lagana said. "We also understand that enormous power of volunteerism to connect people who may never have crossed paths in the first place."

There are 111 names on Westchester County's 9/11 memorial, and when you read the tributes, it's clear many were devoted to giving back to their community. They were coaches and mentors, people motivated by kindness and compassion.

"They were members of a community. They were members of a church or a faith-based organization, and they were doing so many great things," County Executive Ken Jenkins said. "This is a great chance for all of us to give back and get back that feeling that we had on Sept. 12[, 2001] when we have challenging times."

Organizers say rising up to help others is a fitting way to honor the names on the memorial.

For more information, visit volunteernewyork.org/serve.