3 people stabbed at Westchester Community College, 2 in custody, officials say

Police are investigating a multiple stabbing at Westchester Community College.

Three people were stabbed early Wednesday afternoon on the campus at 75 Grasslands Road in Valhalla, New York, Westchester County officials said.

Westchester County Police received multiple 911 calls just after 12:30 p.m. about three people stabbed at the campus. All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, county officials said, adding there is no further threat to the campus.

A large grassy area of the campus has been taped off by police.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Westchester County Police at 914-864-7701.

The college is located roughly 26 miles north of New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.