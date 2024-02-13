Watch CBS News

Heavy, wet snow piles up in Westchester County

Westchester and Rockland counties woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday. Rain turned into snow overnight, and started accumulating by daybreak. CBS New York's Tony Sadiku has the latest from Mount Kisco.
