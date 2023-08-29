Watch CBS News
Source: Possible police shooting under investigation inside Newark park

NEWARK, N.J. -- A source tells CBS New York there was a possible police shooting inside Newark's West Side Park on Tuesday.

It appears Newark Police, Essex County sheriffs and the Essex County prosecutor's office are all on the scene.

We've also learned the attorney general's office is investigating.

This all happened around 4 p.m.

Our source says the victim is in grave condition.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBS News New York for more details they become available.

August 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

