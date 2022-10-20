Watch CBS News
Freight train strikes trailer carrying cars in West Nyack

Train hits car hauler in West Nyack; no injuries reported
WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of an accident involving a freight train in West Nyack.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Pineview Road.

According to police, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer with two cars on it didn't realize he'd backed the trailer onto the tracks.

The train hit the trailer, and the cars were knocked off it.

No injuries were reported.

