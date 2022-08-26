3 cases of West Nile virus reported in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey health officials are reporting the state's first cases of West Nile virus this year.

Officials say three men tested positive this month in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties. All three were hospitalized. Two have since returned home and are recovering, while one remains in the hospital.

The state is urging residents to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne virus. They advise using EPA-registered insect repellent and removing any standing water in yards.

Health officials say in many cases, those infected have no symptoms or mild to moderate symptoms. There is no specific treatment for the virus.

Last year, 36 people in New Jersey tested positive for West Nile virus.

