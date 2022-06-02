"Welcome to Coney Island" mural now complete

New mural now complete in Coney Island

New mural now complete in Coney Island

New mural now complete in Coney Island

NEW YORK - Coney Island's largest mural is now complete.

Located on the rear wall of Gargiulo's restaurant on Stillwell Avenue, directly across the street from the Stillwell Avenue subway station, it's over 150 feet wide.

The new mural, created by artist Danielle Mastrion, serves as a bright welcome for residents and visitors.

Mastrion spoke extensively about the mural with our own Dana Tyler. To see her give a detailed explanation of the mural, CLICK HERE.