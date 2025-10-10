Jersey Shore towns preparing for potential flooding as nor'easter approaches this weekend

With a nor'easter headed toward the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia region this weekend, shore towns are preparing for the worst just in case.

Our NEXT Weather meteorologists say the low will likely start forming rain Sunday and Monday, with potential for several inches of rainfall that causes flooding, and waves as high as 15 to 20 feet.

Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a State of Emergency in the Garden State that begins at 10 p.m. Saturday.

"Parts of the state are forecasted to experience moderate to major coastal flooding, instances of inland flash flooding, sustained winds of up to 60 mph, localized precipitation of up to five inches, and very high surf potentially causing significant beach erosion and dune breaching," Way said.

In Ventnor, Mayor Tim Kriebel said the Ventnor Fishing Pier will be closed because of strong winds from 12 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The main concerns are flooding and high winds, along with possible erosion. Dorset Avenue, a low-lying spot prone to flooding, will be monitored closely.

Residents have been asked to move their cars if they live in an area that usually sees flooding. There will be no parking enforcement from Saturday through Tuesday, so residents won't have to worry about getting a ticket, Kriebel said.

Ventnor may also close the Dorset Avenue bridge at high tide if there is risk of flooding.

Power companies primed and ready for storm

On the other end of the state, PSE&G, which serves parts of Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Mercer counties in our region, says it is ready to deal with potential impacts like toppled trees and downed wires.

The utility says it is monitoring the storm closely and is ready to respond to outages caused by heavy rain and winds.

Anyone who comes across a downed wire should stay away and contact their electric company.