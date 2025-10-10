Cold Friday morning in Philadelphia area, rain expected this weekend. See the full weather forecast.

The coldest night of the season in the Philadelphia area so far is on deck with morning lows Friday in the 30s north and west, where frost advisories have been issued. We'll start Friday in the mid-40s in the city, likely the coldest night since mid-April.

A freeze warning is in effect Friday morning for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

A frost advisory is in effect Friday morning for parts of the Delaware Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday is a gorgeous fall day with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. The normal high for this time of year is 70 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it's time to make your backup plans if you have anything outdoors set for Sunday, as a strong area of low pressure (a coastal low) will be developing south of our area and moving north.

Impacts will be widespread but felt the greatest along the shore, where high winds to 60 mph along with 3-5 inches of rain will fall.

In addition, the seas will be extremely rough with waves potentially 15-20 feet in spots, so flooding is likely, especially around high tide.

CBS News Philadelphia

Closer to the I-95 corridor, winds to 40 mph along with 2-4 inches of rain will be likely, so power outages are a possibility, as well as very slow travel Sunday and Monday.

Your morning commute Monday could be very slow, especially if we get any tree damage or power outages and crews are out cleaning up.

The system moves east by Tuesday, and rather quiet weather settles in with a slight warmup by midweek.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Cold morning. High 68, Low 45.

Saturday: Clouding up. High 71, Low 54.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 63, Low 61.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 63. Low 57.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 69, Low 57.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 71, Low of 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 65, Low 52.

