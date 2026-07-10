Flash flooding, stormy weather returning to NYC, New Jersey

Stormy weather and flash flooding are expected to return to the New York City and New Jersey area on Friday.

It's a First Alert Weather Day for isolated downpours, scattered flash flooding and isolated severe thunderstorms across the region.

The day starts off partly cloudy and muggy with temperatures around 70 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon into the evening.

CBS News New York

Communities in both states have been on edge about the severe weather threat, which comes days after storms inundated neighborhoods and even caused the roof of a BJ's Wholesale Club to collapse in Ocean Township, New Jersey.

CBS News New York

Check the latest severe weather warnings, watches and alerts

Weekend weather

The weekend is looking great.

CBS News New York

There will be sun and clouds on Saturday, with a chance of a stray shower. Sunday is looking even better with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s for both days.

The region may experience its second heat wave of the summer in the middle of the week, with temperatures over 90 degrees possible.

Rainfall totals on Thursday

Some of Thursday's highest rainfall totals were recorded in New Jersey, where there were also storm damage reports.

Here's how much rain fell in different parts of the area: