Unusual temperature swing today, plus wind advisory in Tri-State Area

While rain moved out of the Tri-State Area after dropping some rather meager totals last night, mild temperatures have arrived Sunday in its wake, but they won't last long.

An unusual temperature pattern will take place today as a strong cold front marches through.

Temperatures will fall sharply from the 50s in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon.

Windy as colder air arrives

Along with those dropping temperatures will come rising wind speeds.

Wind gusts across the region could get into the 40-50 mph range, and will most certainly make it feel much colder, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Wind advisories are in effect Sunday for Ulster County in New York and most of New Jersey, excluding the five northeastern counties. They go until 7 p.m. tonight in New Jersey and 1 a.m. Monday in Ulster County.

A stray shower or flurry is possible through the evening hours.

Tonight, the winds will continue to be gusty and it will be downright cold. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s.

However, with ongoing breezy conditions, it will feel more like the 20s and even some upper teens out there.

Looking ahead

The gusty, wintry feel will last into Monday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s in most locations.

Wind gusts won't be as high as Sunday though, generally in the 25-40 mph range.

Most of the upcoming week looks dry, with only minor chances of precipitation.

Temperature wise, below average highs in the 40s will be in place for most of the week before a gradual warmup toward the weekend.

