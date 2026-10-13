Summerlike warmth Wednesday before colder air returns to New York

Sunshine will greet early risers Wednesday morning before clouds increase later in the day.

A few isolated showers are possible during the early afternoon, though many locations are expected to remain dry.

Temperatures will feel more like September than mid-October.

CBS News New York

Highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s, while parts of central and southern New Jersey could climb into the 80s. Humid conditions will add to the summerlike feel.

Temperatures will return to seasonal averages Thursday.

A steady, wind-driven rain is likely Friday, although rainfall totals are expected to remain below 1 inch. After the rain moves out, a strong cold front will send temperatures tumbling for the weekend.

Highs are forecast to stay in the 50s, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will make it feel even colder. A few snowflakes could also mix in across portions of the Catskills on Saturday.