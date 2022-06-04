Gun control rallies continue in Foley Square for Wear Orange Weekend

NEW YORK -- Gun control rallies across the Tri-State Area are marking Wear Orange Weekend.

The effort this year comes on the heels of mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.

Organizers say more than 110 people are killed by guns and more than 200 are wounded daily in the U.S.

From Newtown, Connecticut to Summit, New Jersey, towns across the Tri-State are wearing orange this weekend to honor survivors and victims of what they say is a public health crisis, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.

"We heard the gunshots go off and we were told to hide and it's just very personal to me," said Brooke Kinsey, a junior at Newtown High School who survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The horror is still vivid for Kinsey and her sister. Both survived the fateful day in 2012 when a shooter killed 20 children and six educators in their school.

"It just, you know, still shocks me that we're here almost 10 years later and it's still happening around us," Kinsey said.

The sisters joined a sea of orange on Friday outside Town Hall in Newtown for the start of Wear Orange Weekend - a three-day movement that pushes for a future free from gun violence.

"I don't want your sympathy or your kind thoughts. I want to feel safe," another high school student said.

Rallies also took over streets in New York City on Friday. Chopper 2 flew above students walking out of their classroom in Crown Heights. A group of parents demonstrated on Madison Avenue.

"We're mothers from the same community. We felt helpless, shattered, didn't know what to do, where to go," said Zara Terez Tisch.

The Wear Orange organization said 40,000 people have been killed with guns and 85,000 are shot and wounded every year.

Advocates hope Congress is more inspired to act following last month's massacre in Texas where 19 children and two teachers died.

"I'm sad to see all the children who haven't been able to grow up to my age yet," said Oldany Colot, a 7th grader.

Saturday's event at Foley Square starts with speeches and music at noon and ends with a march across the Brooklyn Bridge.