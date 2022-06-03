Brooklyn students march through streets to kick off "Wear Orange Weekend" and draw attention to gun violence

NEW YORK -- "Wear Orange Weekend" is an annual event that raises gun violence awareness, but this year it's hitting extra hard in the wake of so many recent mass shootings.

Chopper 2 was overhead as hundreds of students dressed in orange left school and marched through the streets of Crown Heights, Brooklyn to make their point.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, their color may be orange, but these students are seeing red, angry about ongoing gun violence.

"Young children, like, we want a future," seventh grader Layana Jones told Dias.

After learning in class about the issues and proper ways to protest, hundreds of kids from Brooklyn's Launch EL Charter School held a student-run walkout and rally with faculty members as part of the national Wear Orange Weekend to draw attention to gun violence.

"I'm sad to see all the children who haven't been able to grow up to my age yet," seventh grader Oldany Colot said.

Colot is only 13.

"It's crazy how us children see the problem with gun violence, but yet adults stand by and do nothing, when adults have more power," he said.

Their teachers, though, are in full support of the kids' messages.

The weekend coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a collective movement full of people demanding a future free from gun violence once and for all.

"When you look at what happened in Texas and you look at what happened in Buffalo, this is very important for it to be a concerted effort, a unified effort," SOS Crown Heights Program Manager Rahsom Johnson said.

The nationwide marches and support come after a historic day in Albany. On the last day session Thursday, New York's Democrat-controlled legislature moved to pass sweeping gun legislation. It now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her expected signature, which would make the state the leader of gun control laws.

"Wear Orange" marches have been observed every June since 2013, and organizers use the color orange because it's what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.