Water main break in Waterbury, Conn., impacting tens of thousands of residents

A large water main break in Waterbury, Connecticut, is impacting tens of thousands of residents.

The main first broke Wednesday along Thomaston Avenue.

At a press conference Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont and city officials said crews have been working 24/7 to fix the main. According to officials, the entire system lost pressure Friday night.

A boil water notice is in place in Waterbury and the surrounding towns of Wolcott and Watertown.

Waterbury Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski Jr. said public schools will be closed Monday and restaurants were advised to close Saturday night.

"At this point, any facility that serves food and prepares food ... even if they currently have water pressure, should not be serving food until such time as we can lift the boil water notice," he said.

The mayor said the Connecticut National Guard will help distribute bottled water to residents once shipments arrive.