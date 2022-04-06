7 police officers injured during chase in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. -- A wild pursuit in Connecticut sent seven police officers to the hospital.

Police dash cam video shows a Waterbury officer approaching a suspect in a Hummer on Sunday. The female driver takes off and crashes into the officer's cruiser.

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman then led police on a chase for 25 miles, hitting another six police cruisers in the process.

The suspect eventually struck a utility pole and was arrested.

"Seven out of the eight officers ended up in the hospital, ranging from neck strains, lower back strains, multiple contusions, knee contusions, wrist and hand contusions. All sustained from the accident, from airbags going off," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Police say there was about $135,000 worth of damage.

The suspect had been wanted for dozens of car break-ins.